Catcher Tuffy Gosewisch had two hits, including a double, to account for half off Tacoma’s hits.

Tuffy Gosewisch was one of the few who had a good day at the plate as the Tacoma Rainiers were thumped 8-1 by the visiting Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday night.

The catcher was 2 for 2 with a double, accounting for half of the team’s hits. Mike Marjama also doubled for the Rainiers.

Gordon Beckham drove in the only run for Tacoma with a first-inning sacrifice fly to bring home Leonys Martin.

Max Povse got the start but the usual reliever was only good for three innings. He gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits. He walked three and struck out one.

AquaSox 10, Emeralds 5

Aaron Stroosma hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, one of six extra-base hits for Everett, in a win over Eugene.

Chris Torres was 2 for 5 with a double, homer and two RBI for the Sox.