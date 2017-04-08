Some guesses for season awards — Mike Trout for American League MVP forever, Clayton Kershaw for National League Cy Young — are easier than others.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s usually an inexact method based on last year’s numbers, the performance in meaningless spring-training games and perhaps what a few professional scouts might tell you going into the season.

But like picking the winners of the divisions and the playoffs, trying to predict the winners of the annual Baseball Writers Association of America Awards — MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year — is as much guesswork as anything.

Advanced projection algorithms like PECOTA from Baseball Reference and ZIPS from Dan Szymborski give some guidelines for the more saber inclined prognosticator. But really it often comes down to a researched, educated guess.

Some guesses — Mike Trout for American League MVP forever, Clayton Kershaw for National League Cy Young — are easier than others.

Here are my picks for this year’s awards:

American League

MVP: Mike Trout, Angels

It’s difficult imagining ever not picking Trout as the MVP going into any season. There are some that try to make the argument about team success as one of the prerequisites for the MVP award, but that’s not happening here. Trout is the best player in baseball. He has been for the past five years and will be for the next five barring major injury. The combination of speed, power, production and athleticism make him an almost perfect player. He also seems to be getting better with each year. He won his second MVP last season, hitting .315 with a league-best .441 on-base percentage, thanks to drawing a league-high 116 walks and it led to an AL-leading 123 runs scored. He had 32 doubles, five triples, 29 homers, 100 RBI and 30 stolen bases. He posted a 9.4 in Fangraphs WAR — the highest in all of baseball. There is no reason to think Trout will slow down. The Angels’ lineup has gotten marginally better, but the team won’t be good this season. Still, he’s the MVP until someone produces more than him. It doesn’t seem likely to happen.

Runner up: Carlos Correa, Astros

Cy Young: Corey Kluber, Indians

The chic pick by many this year is to go with stud lefty Chris Sale in his first season with the Red Sox. Sale will benefit from the Red Sox’s stellar defense and massive run support. But Kluber is a beast and playing on an equally good team. A year ago, he posted an 18-9 record and 3.14 ERA in 32 starts, including two shutouts. In 215 innings, he struck out 227 batters and walked just 57. A workout machine and a physical specimen, Kluber has proved to be highly durable, making 30 or more starts and throwing 200-plus innings the past three seasons. In that span, he’s posted a 45-34 record with a 3.01 ERA while averaging 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.84 strikeout to walk ratio.

Runner up: Chris Sale, Red Sox

Rookie of the year: Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

In describing Benintendi, there’s a sentence that has been written often the past few years: “He’s a young, athletic outfielder with power and a good approach at the plate.” Yep, Boston has another player like that to join Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. Fans got a small taste of Benintendi last season when he was called up Aug. 2, but a knee injury shelved him for two weeks and allowed him to retain his rookie status. In 34 games, he hit .295 with an .835 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with 11 doubles, a triple, two homers and 14 RBI.

Now he’ll be Boston’s everyday left fielder in a loaded lineup. The expectation is that he’ll follow in the path of Betts and be a major contributor.

Runner up: Mitch Haniger, Mariners

National League

MVP: Corey Seager, Dodgers

After a blistering spring where he hit eight homers, Bryce Harper of the Nationals was the popular pick. Coming off a 2016 where he struggled, many people expect a huge bounce-back year from Harper. But the pick here is the quiet, the efficient and the productive Seager. Playing on one of baseball’s most popular teams and in the bright lights of L.A., the low-key Seager shined a year ago, easily winning the rookie of the year and finishing third in NL MVP voting. Seager came into 2016 with expectations after an outstanding end to 2015. And unlike many movie sequels, he was better than expected, hitting .308 with an .877 OPS, 40 doubles, five triples, 26 homers and 72 RBI. He was fifth in all of baseball with a 7.5 WAR. Another year stronger and with more understanding of the league, Seager should only get better on both offense and defense.

Runner up: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Cy Young: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Like Trout, as long as Kershaw is healthy coming into the season, he should be the favorite for the award. He’s that good. Think about this: Kershaw made only 21 starts last season, missing an extended period with a back injury, and still finished fifth in the Cy Young voting. Some argued he should have been considered for the award. When he did pitch, he dominated, going 12-4 with a 1.69 ERA and three shutouts. Yes, a 1.69 ERA. Over 149 innings, he struck out 172 batters and walked 11. That’s an absurd 15.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

With his back issues hopefully behind him, Kershaw figures to go back to being a 30-start, 200-plus innings a year starter. If he logs that much time on the mound, he will win the award with ease.

Runner up: Madison Bumgarner, Giants

Rookie of the year: Dansby Swanson, Braves

It’s been said that he’s the best rookie the Braves will run out on the field since Chipper Jones. That may be unfair to Swanson since Jones is a lock to be in the Hall of Fame. But Swanson’s talent is not debatable. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2015, the Diamondbacks made the regrettable choice of trading him to the Braves in a package of players for right-hander Shelby Miller. In his late season call-up of 38 games, Swanson hit .302 with an .803 OPS, seven doubles, a triple, three homers and 17 RBI. More importantly, he played high-level defense and showed he was emotionally and physically ready to be handed the job for this season and the foreseeable future.

Runner up: Manuel Margot, Padres