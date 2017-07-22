Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, boxscore and video of Ben Gamel and manager Scott Servais following the Mariners' 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Yankees.

Ben Gamel

Highlights

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E LOB New York Yankees 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 5 9 0 5 Seattle Mariners 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 10 0 7 First Pitch: 6:10 Time of Game: 3:28 Temp: 78 F, SW @ 5 mph Attendance: 46,197

WP: Tony Zych (4-2, 2.03) LP: Adam Warren (2-2, 1.99) SV: None

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Mike Zunino 14 Masahiro Tanaka 3 0 0 3-2 425 ft, LF Ben Gamel 6 Masahiro Tanaka 3 0 1 0-0 391 ft, RF Aaron Judge 32 Steve Cishek 6 0 1 2-2 396 ft, CF Robinson Canó 19 David Robertson 8 0 0 0-0 357 ft, LF

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Yankees manager Joe Girardi

On losing game after coming back from a deficit: We came back a couple different times, it’s frustrating you know, we were never able to get the lead. But our guys kept fighting back, a big two out hit by Torreyes. We never got the lead and we weren’t able to hold them off.

On Robertson’s home run pitch to Cano: You know, it’s a great hitter putting a great swing on a ball. It’s a good pitch by Robertson, and it’s Robbie Cano, he’s one of the best hitters in the game, and, it’s not going to happen all of the time but it happened tonight.

On the team’s record in one-run games: I’ve said some of them have been us coming back. You would think; you know we had some opportunities to score that we kind of missed tonight, and to me that was the difference in the game, and a lot of times that’s the difference in a one run game.

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle recorded its 5th walk-off win of the season (last: June 20 vs. Detroit).

Nelson Cruz recorded his 9th career walk-off hit, his 2nd this season (also: April 16 vs. Texas).

recorded his 9th career walk-off hit, his 2nd this season (also: April 16 vs. Texas). Seattle recorded its 22nd come-from-behind win of the season, including its 6th in the second half.

Each of the 6 Seattle wins in the second half have been comeback wins.

Robinson Canó hit his 19th home run of the season in the 8th inning, the 297th home run of his career.

It was his 9th go-ahead home run of the season (last: July 14 at Chicago-AL).

Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to 9 games (since July 14).

During streak, is hitting .308 (12×39) with 5 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs and 4 RBI.

He has recorded an extra-base hit in each of his last four games.

Mitch Haniger went 2-for-4 with an RBI, his 4th multi-hit game in his last 9 games.

In last 9 games, is hitting .313 (10×32) with 2 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run and 2 RBI.

Ariel Miranda just two runs in his 5.1 innings…7th time in 10 home starts to allow 2 runs or less.

At home he is 3-2 with a 3.24 ERA (24 ER, 66.2 IP) with 50 strikeouts in 10 starts.

Mike Zunino hit his 14th home run of the season, all since May 23.

His 14 home runs in that span are the most by a Major League catcher.

Nick Vincent tossed 0.2 shutout innings tonight…his 22nd consecutive scoreless appearance at home.

In 22 home games, he has a 0.00 ERA (0 ER, 20.2 IP) with 22 strikeouts.

David Phelps (1.1 IP, 2 K) made his pitching debut with the Mariners, after arriving via trade July 20th.

His 36th relief appearance throwing at least one inning and not allowing a run, 2nd in the MLB behind Felipe Rivero (PIT) with 39.

Became the 32nd pitcher used by the Mariners this season, most in the MLB ahead of MIN with 28.

Tied club record for most pitchers used in a single season (also in 2016).

NEW YORK YANKEES:

The Yankees fell to 24-29 on the road this season…since June 13, is 8-15 on the road.

After going 2-for-13 in his first 4 career game, Clint Frazier has hit safely in 9 of his last 11 games…during this stretch dating back to July 7, he is batting .349 (15×43) with 5 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs and 8 RBI.

Didi Gregorius has hit safely in 5 straight games, including 3 multi-hit contests, batting .588 (10×17) with 2 runs scored, 1 double, 1 home run, 2 RBI and 3 walks…he has also hit safely in 8 of his last 9 games, dating back to July 15, batting .424 (14×33) with 5 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 RBI and 3 walks.

Garrett Cooper recorded his first career triple…4 of his first 5 career hits have gone for extra-bases (3 2B, 3B).

Brett Gardner has hit safely in his last 5 consecutive games, batting .292 (7×24) with 4 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 2 RBI and 1 walk.

Aaron Judge (1×4, R, HR, RBI, IBB) hit his MLB-best 32nd home run this season, his 2nd in the past two games.

Has hit a home run in at least two consecutive games seven times this season (last: July 4th, 5th and 7th).

Masahiro Tanaka pitched 6 innings, allowing 7 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned runs, 2 home runs, and striking out 6.

Has allowed at least 2 home runs in 8 of his 20 starts this season.

His 5th start not allowing a walk this season, tied for the 4th most in the AL.

