Mariners assistant trainers provided updates on the recovery of two key Mariners' relievers, who underwent offseason surgery.

The Mariners had minimal injury issues this offseason with only two players needing surgical procedures. However, both players, who underwent the surgeries are key to their bullpen for 2017.

Right-handed relievers Steve Cishek and Tony Zych had needed surgical procedures this past offseason to repair some injury issues they dealt with in 2016. The timetable for their return is uncertain, but they will be able to participate in spring training when pitchers and catchers report to Peoria, Arizona on Feb. 14. But their day to day work may be slightly different from other relievers as they recover.

Mariners assistant trainer Rob Nodine provided updates on the two relievers’ recovery.

Cishek underwent surgery to repair a torn left labrum in his hip on Oc. 12 in Nashville. Dr. Thomas Bird performed the procedure. The expected recovery time is four to six weeks.

“He just had a follow up with Dr. Thomas Berg in Nashville on Jan. 24 and the doctor is very pleased with his progress to this point,” Nodine said. “He’s been on a very light throwing program to that point that he’ll move forward as we get closer to spring training. He’ll be evaluated by our physicians during our physicals and at that time we’ll determine his progression with his throwing program.”

There is no timetable when Cishek is going to get into Cactus League. But the Mariners aren’t expecting him to be ready for opening day. Cishek is a little behind schedule from what they expected. But the belief is that he’ll be ready before the month of April is over.

Zych underwent a biceps tendon debridement on his right arm on October 11. The surgery was performed by Dr. Stephan O’Brien in New York.

“He’s been rehabbing at home and in Arizona at different times in the offseason,” Nodine said. “He’s currently beginning a throwing program in Arizona. He’ll also be reevaluated during his physical.”

Like Cishek, Zych’s spring training work will be updated daily based on his health. It’s unlikely that he’ll be able to compete for a bullpen spot for the opening day roster. The Mariners won’t rush Zych. He has a power arm that is coveted and he missed most of last season with shoulder issues.

“What he had was an entrapment of his biceps tendon and all the doctor did was go in and debride that tendon and take some of the scar tissues away so that it would move more freely in the bicep groove,” Nodine said. “Reports are good so far. I would think he’s probably close to being ready toward the end of spring training.