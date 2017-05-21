MarinersSports Poll: Will the Mariners reach .500 again this season? Originally published May 21, 2017 at 4:52 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMariners manager Scott Servais discusses his team’s disappointing series against the White Sox
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.