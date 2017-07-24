MarinersSports Poll: Will Marco Gonzales be in the starting rotation for the Mariners this year? Originally published July 24, 2017 at 4:57 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryDanny Espinosa excited for fresh start with Seattle Mariners Previous StoryMariners vs. Red Sox: Live updates as the M’s take on AL East leader Boston
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.