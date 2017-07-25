MarinersMLBSports Poll: Which newly acquired player will provide the biggest impact for the Mariners this season? Originally published July 25, 2017 at 5:33 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMariners vs. Red Sox: Live updates as Felix Hernandez tries to stay hot in July
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.