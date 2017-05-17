MarinersSports Poll: Which Mariner would you most like to have up to bat with the winning run on second base? Originally published May 17, 2017 at 5:51 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryA spring tradition: Mariners’ Kyle Seager heating up in May
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.