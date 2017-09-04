MarinersSports Poll: How will the Mariners finish the season? Originally published September 4, 2017 at 6:40 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryAL leading Astros snap Mariners’ modest winning streak Previous StoryMariners vs. Astros: Live updates as Seattle opens crucial home series vs. Houston
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.