MarinersSports Poll: 14-3 win, 20-7 loss: Do these Mariners-Twins scores have you longing for football season? Originally published June 13, 2017 at 8:17 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMariners load up on college players in third through 10th rounds of the MLB draft
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.