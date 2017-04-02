Small steps won’t cut it for the Mariners anymore. Just a giant leap. If this team wants to even dream of calling 2017 a success, it needs to make the postseason.

Call it a warm-up set, call it a dry run, call it a grace period if you will. But whatever spin you want to put on last year — just know that it’s in the past.

It has now been 15 years since the last time Seattle made the playoffs, but you already knew that. You are fully aware that the Mariners own the longest active postseason drought in Major League Baseball.

The stench gets a bit more rank with each October vacation the M’s decide to take. And though they got better last year, this year they better break through.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said at the beginning of spring training. “That’s my take on it and where we’re at. Expectations are great. That’s what we’re shooting for.”

Servais is part of the second-year regime led by General Manager Jerry Dipoto, who was hired late in the 2015 season. And after working tirelessly to beef up the periphery surrounding Seattle’s core, Dipoto watched the Mariners improve to 86-76 last year, which left them three games shy of the playoffs.

The outcome wasn’t frowned upon — particularly since Seattle was 76-86 the season before. But if the M’s were to miss the playoffs again? That could be more than a simple step back. That could be a moonwalk across the stage.

First, you have to look at how old the Mariners’ best players are. Robinson Cano, last year’s team leader in Wins Above Replacement (WAR), is 34 years old. Nelson Cruz, whose 43 home runs were second in MLB last season, will turn 37 in July.

Hisashi Iwakuma, the Mariners’ best starting pitcher last year, will be 36 on April 12. Felix Hernandez — the team’s best pitcher since the turn of the century — is five years younger than Iwakuma, but his 2,4152/3 innings are fourth among active pitchers.

Baseball isn’t quite like basketball, where the withering of a team’s core spells automatic doom. Remember, the Mariners’ 116-win season in 2001 came after Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson and Alex Rodriguez all departed.

Still, the trend in most sports is that win totals go down as your star veterans’ ages go up. So even if Dipoto would like to oversee this team for years on end, his primary focus is on the one coming up.

That’s why he was a walking 10,000-hour energy drink for the second straight offseason, once again leading the majors in trades. He shipped out starting pitcher Taijuan Walker for All-Star shortstop Jean Segura, picking proven talent over potential. But he also picked up former first-rounder Mitch Haniger in that deal — the outfielder Dipoto called “the best player in the minor leagues last year.”

The M’s added left-hander Drew Smyly to the starting rotation and right-hander Shae Simmons to the bullpen, sacrificing prospects for the additions. They added speed to the outfield with Jarrod Dyson, who will patrol with the defensively-dextrous Leonys Martin.

Not all the deals were eye-popping. In fact, most were relatively marginal. But the hope is that the painting becomes true art one subtle stroke at a time.

“You don’t get those players to rebuild,” said Dipoto, emphasizing the importance of building around Hernandez, Cano, Cruz, and third baseman Kyle Seager. “You get those players to win.”

Of course, question marks still surround this team.

Seager, who hit .278 with a career-high 30 home runs last year, has been consistent every year of his career, but what about the other guys? Will Hernandez bounce back after posting his worst ERA (3.82) since 2007 and his worst strikeout-to-walk ratio ever?

Will Cano be back in All-Star form like he was last season, or will he revert to the 2015 version of himself, when his bat went comatose for the first two months?

Will Cruz, who has hit at least 40 home runs in each of his past three seasons, finally give an inch to Father Time?

What about left-handed starter James Paxton? Can he sustain the excellence he flashed when healthy last season?

What about catcher Mike Zunino? Can he find consistent offense at the big-league level?

What about Lady Luck? Will she be as generous with the walk-off hits and homers that defined last year’s second-half surge?

These are all legitimate questions and legitimate concerns. Even so, if the Mariners don’t make the playoffs, it would be hard to call this a legitimate season.