The Mariners’ most advanced pitching prospect in the organization is inching closer to the big leagues. Right-hander Andrew Moore, who is rated just behind right-hander Nick Neidert in most organizational prospect rankings, will make his Class AAA debut at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday night vs. the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

Moore was brought up to Tacoma over the weekend and was added to the Rainiers roster on Monday. A native of Springfield, Ore., and standout at Oregon State, Moore was enjoying the rare sunny days in Tacoma and mid 60s temps leading up to his start.

“I love it,” he said on Monday. “It’s always good to be back in the Northwest.”

It was slightly different weather than his time with Class AA Arkansas.

“We had a tornado warning in Tulsa and some flash flood warnings,” he said. “I’m not used to stuff like that. This is the good stuff.”

Beyond the meteorological challenges of the Class AA Texas League, Moore put up good numbers for the Travelers, posting a 1-2 record with a 2.08 ERA in six starts. In 34 2/3 innings, he’s struck out 38 batters and and walked nine. And he feels that walk number was a little inflated.

“We were working on some things,” he said. “That’s when I was walking a few more guys. My fastball command was good. I had the elevation late in counts going. I was getting a lot strikeouts and weak contact with that. I’m just staying in good counts.”

The move up in a level means that Moore will begin to face players with MLB experience and advanced MLB approaches. The more mature hitters won’t be up hacking at every pitch. They are more refined in the pitches that they are willing to swing at.

“The veteran players, the 30-year olds trying to get back to the big leagues, the Justin Ruggiano’s that are in this league — though he just got called up — it’s very important for young pitchers to see a hitters like that,” said Rainiers manager Pat Listach. “It can show you a lot.”

Listach watched Moore pitch in spring training and knows that performance level has been carried into the season from conversations with Arkansas manager Daren Brown.

“I know he’s a strike thrower, which is what this organization values,” he said. “He’s what they say he is. I talk to Daren Brown just about daily and he said the guys come out and throw strikes.”

Besides the older, advanced hitters, the Pacific Coast League also features a series of parks that are anything but pitcher friendly. It’s all part of the process to prepare Moore for his future.

“I talked to (Emilio) Pagan a little bit about it,” Moore said. “And I will probably talk to (Rob) Whalen a little bit. It comes down to staying in good counts and executing your pitches. Once you let go of it, there’s not much you can do. It’s just having conviction behind every pitch and getting after it.”

Moore will be prepared for his start thanks to the work of pitching coach Lance Painter.

“I give a lot of credit to Lance,” Listach said. “His gameplans are on target. He knows how to exploit hitters weaknesses while staying with a pitcher’s strengths. We try to out-prepare the other team. If he stays with the catchers he’s going to have success. All he has to do is execute his pitches and he’ll have success because he can throw it where he wants to throw it.”

James Paxton has mentioned often that the Rainiers pitching preparation is similar to the big leagues.

“We demand it,” Listach said. “We run it as close to the big leagues as we can without being in the big leagues. We are going to do it just like they do in the big leagues. We just don’t have as much data.”