Moore (2-0) tossed 97 pitches, 63 of which went for strikes, and Tacoma won 4-0 at Salt Lake.

Eight innings of four-hit work from starting pitcher Andrew Moore earned the Tacoma Rainiers (31-20) a 4-0 shutout victory over the Salt Lake Bees (28-25) in Pacific Coast League action Tuesday.

Moore (2-0) tossed 97 pitches, 63 for strikes, while striking out three and issuing only one walk. It was his longest outing of the season, and it earned him his second win in a Rainiers uniform.

Jean Machi worked a perfect final frame, securing Tacoma’s second-ever shutout of the Bees in Salt Lake, dating to 1994.