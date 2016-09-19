MarinersPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Photos: Mariners lose to the Blue Jays, 3-2 Originally published September 19, 2016 at 10:14 pm Photos: Mariners lose to the Blue Jays, 3-2Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to the Rangers, 10-7 Photos: Mariners defeat the Rangers, 14-6, on Labor Day Photos: Mariners lose to Angels, 4-2 Related Stories Tuesday’s poll: Which team are you more interested in right now — the Seahawks or Mariners? Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Live coverage as Seattle opens huge series in wild-card race Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Tuesday’s poll: Which team are you more interested in right now — the Seahawks or Mariners? September 19, 2016 Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Live coverage as Seattle opens huge series in wild-card race September 19, 2016 Robinson Cano puts in extra early work for Mariners’ big series with Blue Jays September 19, 2016 Path to the postseason: Mariners have 29 percent chance of making the playoffs September 19, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to the Rangers, 10-7 Photos: Mariners defeat the Rangers, 14-6, on Labor Day Photos: Mariners lose to Angels, 4-2 Dean Rutz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryTuesday’s poll: Which team are you more interested in right now — the Seahawks or Mariners?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.