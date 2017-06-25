MarinersSports Photos: Mariners lose to the Astros, 8-2 Originally published June 25, 2017 at 4:39 pm Photos: Mariners lose to the Astros, 8-2Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to the Astros, 5-2 Photos: Mariners beat the Astros, 13-3 Photos: Mariners beat the Blue Jays, 4-2, in Seattle Related Stories Ariel Miranda’s one bad inning costly as Mariners fall in series finale to Astros Ben Gamel, Danny Valencia to miss Sunday’s Mariners’ game with injuries Seattle lost to Houston on Sunday. Share story By Ken LambertSeattle times staff photographer Related Stories Ariel Miranda’s one bad inning costly as Mariners fall in series finale to Astros June 25, 2017 Ben Gamel, Danny Valencia to miss Sunday’s Mariners’ game with injuries June 25, 2017 Mariners vs. Astros: Live updates from series finale and rubber game at Safeco Field June 25, 2017 Red-hot Mariners finally cool off in 5-2 loss to the Astros June 25, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to the Astros, 5-2 Photos: Mariners beat the Astros, 13-3 Photos: Mariners beat the Blue Jays, 4-2, in Seattle Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryAriel Miranda’s one bad inning costly as Mariners fall in series finale to Astros Previous StoryBen Gamel, Danny Valencia to miss Sunday’s Mariners’ game with injuries
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.