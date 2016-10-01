MarinersPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Photos: Mariners in playoff hunt versus visiting Oakland Originally published October 1, 2016 at 7:16 pmUpdated October 1, 2016 at 7:36 pm Photos: Mariners in playoff hunt versus visiting OaklandBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners keep playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win over Oakland Photos: Mariners top Blue Jays in 12 innings, win 2-1 Photos: Mariners struggling versus Toronto, fall 10-2 Related Stories The envelopes please: time to hand out baseball’s postseason awards for American, National leagues Mariners in the playoff hunt: Live coverage as Seattle takes aim at AL wild card spot Share story By Lindsey WassonSeattle Times photo staff Related Stories The envelopes please: time to hand out baseball’s postseason awards for American, National leagues October 1, 2016 Mariners in the playoff hunt: Live coverage as Seattle takes aim at AL wild card spot October 1, 2016 Mariners manager Scott Servais on Friday’s 5-1 win: “We are still breathing.” September 30, 2016 Robinson Cano hits two homers as Mariners win 5-1 to close to a game back in wild-card race September 30, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners keep playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win over Oakland Photos: Mariners top Blue Jays in 12 innings, win 2-1 Photos: Mariners struggling versus Toronto, fall 10-2 Lindsey Wasson View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryThe envelopes please: time to hand out baseball’s postseason awards for American, National leagues Previous StoryMariners in the playoff hunt: Live coverage as Seattle takes aim at AL wild card spot
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.