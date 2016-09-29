MarinersPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos: Mariners keep playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win over Oakland Originally published September 29, 2016 at 9:29 pmUpdated September 29, 2016 at 10:21 pm Photos: Mariners keep playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win over OaklandBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners top Blue Jays in 12 innings, win 2-1 Photos: Mariners struggling versus Toronto, fall 10-2 Photos: Mariners lose to the Blue Jays, 3-2 Related Stories Mariners hold on to 3-2 victory over Oakland, hold on in wild-card race at two games back New fianceé has one more ring than many Yankees Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Mariners hold on to 3-2 victory over Oakland, hold on in wild-card race at two games back September 29, 2016 New fianceé has one more ring than many Yankees September 29, 2016 Reliever Evan Scribner providing a late lift for the Mariners’ bullpen September 29, 2016 Mariners vs. A’s: Live coverage as Seattle looks to keep playoff hopes alive in final series September 29, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners top Blue Jays in 12 innings, win 2-1 Photos: Mariners struggling versus Toronto, fall 10-2 Photos: Mariners lose to the Blue Jays, 3-2 Dean Rutz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryMariners hold on to 3-2 victory over Oakland, hold on in wild-card race at two games back Previous StoryNew fianceé has one more ring than many Yankees
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.