MarinersPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Photos: Mariners beat the Blue Jays, 4-2, in Seattle Originally published June 9, 2017 at 10:21 pmUpdated June 9, 2017 at 10:22 pm Photos: Mariners beat the Blue Jays, 4-2, in SeattleBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners roll past Tampa Bay Devil Rays, 12-4 Photos: M’s fall to White Sox in extra innings, 2-1 Boyfriend proposes to Miss Washington after he catches her pitch at Mariners game Related Stories Mariners rally for 4-2 victory over Toronto Backtalk: Times readers sound off on the Seattle arena story, Colin Kaepernick and the Mariners Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Mariners rally for 4-2 victory over Toronto June 9, 2017 Backtalk: Times readers sound off on the Seattle arena story, Colin Kaepernick and the Mariners June 9, 2017 Mariners prepared for an invasion of Blue Jays fans this weekend June 9, 2017 Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Live updates as Seattle hosts Toronto, and their fans June 9, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners roll past Tampa Bay Devil Rays, 12-4 Photos: M’s fall to White Sox in extra innings, 2-1 Boyfriend proposes to Miss Washington after he catches her pitch at Mariners game Dean Rutz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMariners rally for 4-2 victory over Toronto
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.