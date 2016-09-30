The Mariners still have an outside chance of making the playoffs if they can win out and the Detroit Tigers stumble through their remaining games.

The Mariners have a slim chance of claiming one of two slots in the American League wild-card race. The M’s are two-games back from the second playoff slot with three games remaining in the regular season.

With their 3-2 win over the Oakland A’s Thursday, the M’s improved to 85-74 and increased their wild-card lead over Houston to two games. The Astros are now 4.0 games back in the wild-card race.

If the Mariners are going to make the postseason they will need to overtake the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers are 1.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays and Orioles are tied with records of 87-72.

So, how likely are the M’s to make it to the postseason?

Before Friday’s MLB games, FiveThirtyEight gave the Mariners a 17 percent chance to make the playoffs.

The Mariners continue their home series against the A’s at 7:10 p.m. FiveThirtyEight favors the M’s in the remaining three games of the season against Oakland.

Here’s how the rest of Seattle’s schedule looks, with teams contending for the A.L. playoffs in bold:

3 games vs. Oakland Athletics (67-92)

Remaining games for the Orioles:

3 games at Yankees (83-76, 4.0 back of wild-card)

Remaining games for the Tigers:

1 games vs. Indians (91-67, clinched AL Central)

3 games at Atlanta Braves (66-92)

Remaining games for the Astros:

3 games at Angels (72-87)

Remaining games for the Blue Jays: