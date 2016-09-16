The Mariners are closing in on their first postseason berth since 2001, but a few obstacles stand in their way.

The Mariners begin a three game homestand Friday night against the Houston Astros. Both American League West teams are chasing a wild-card spot in the postseason. The M’s have a two game lead on the Astros for the wild-card. The M’s are hot and have won eight consecutive games, sweeping both the Anaheim Angels and the Oakland A’s.

The Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles, two of the three teams ahead of the M’s, lost Thursday. The Toronto Blue Jays won Thursday pushing the M’s from a 1.5 games back to two games of the wild-card. The Blue Jays and the Orioles are tied in the standings.

But how likely are the M’s to make it to the postseason?

Before Friday’s games across the MLB, FiveThirtyEight gave the Mariners a 37 percent chance to make the playoffs. A two point bump since Wednesday despite dropping to two games back.

FiveThirtyEight favors the Mariners in all but three of their 17 remaining games this season. Here’s how the rest of Seattle’s schedule looks, with teams contending for the A.L. playoffs in bold:

3 games vs. Houston Astros (76-70 record, 3.5 games back in wild-card race)

3 games vs. Blue Jays (80-66, in the second wild-card spot)

3 games at Minnesota Twins (55-92)

3 games at Astros

4 games vs. Oakland Athletics (64-82)

Remaining games for the Yankees:

4 games at Boston Red Sox (82-64, 1st in AL East)

3 games at Tampa Bay Rays (63-83)

3 games at Blue Jays (80-66, in wild-card spot)

3 games vs. Red Sox

3 games vs. Orioles (80-66, 1 game back in wild card race)

Remaining games for the Tigers:

1 game vs. Twins (55-92)

3 games at Cleveland Indians (84-62, 1st in AL Central)

3 games at Twins

3 games vs. Kansas City Royals (74-72, 6 games back in wild-card race)

4 games vs. Indians

3 games at Atlanta Braves (56-90)

Remaining games for the Blue Jays:

4 games at Angels (63-83)

3 games at Mariners (78-68, 2 back in the wild-card race)

4 games vs. Yankees (77-69, 3 games back in the wild-card race)

3 games vs. Orioles (80-66, in wild-card spot)

3 games at Red Sox (82-64, 1st in AL East)

Remaining games for the Orioles: