The Mariners dropped two of three at home against the Houston Astros and are now 2.0 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the second wild-card slot. The M's begin a three game series at Safeco Field Monday night against Toronto.

The Mariners kept their narrowing post season hopes alive by beating the Houston Astros 7-3 on Sunday.

The M’s are now 2.0 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who are in the second and last wild-card slot. Toronto lost to the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, losing ground to the Mariners and Detroit Tigers, who are tied in the wild-card race.

The M’s dropped two of three games to the Astros during the weekend homestand. The Astros are 1.0 game behind the Mariners and Tigers, and now sit 3.0 games back of a wild-card berth.

So, how likely are the M’s to make it to the postseason?

Before Monday’s games across the MLB, FiveThirtyEight gave the Mariners a 29 percent chance to make the playoffs. That’s up from 25 percent two days ago.

FiveThirtyEight favors the Mariners in all but three of their 13 remaining games this season. Here’s how the rest of Seattle’s schedule looks, with teams contending for the A.L. playoffs in bold:

3 games vs. Blue Jays (81-68, in second wild-card slot)

3 games at Minnesota Twins (55-95)

3 games at Astros (78-71 record, 3.0 games back of wild-card slot)

4 games vs. Oakland Athletics (66-83)

Remaining games for the Yankees:

3 games at Tampa Bay Rays (64-85)

3 games at Blue Jays (81-68, in second wild-card slot)

3 games vs. Red Sox (85-64, 1st in AL East)

3 games vs. Orioles (82-67, in first wild-card slot)

Remaining games for the Astros:

3 games at Athletics (66-83)

4 games vs. Angels (65-84)

3 games vs. Mariners (79-70, 2.0 back of wild-card)

3 games at Angels

Remaining games for the Tigers:

3 games at Twins (55-95)

3 games vs. Kansas City Royals (76-73, 5.0 back of wild-card)

4 games vs. Indians (86-63, 1st in AL Central)

3 games at Atlanta Braves (58-91)

Remaining games for the Blue Jays:

3 games at Mariners (79-70, 2.0 back of wild-card)

4 games vs. Yankees (77-72, 4.0 back of wild-card)

3 games vs. Orioles (82-67, in first wild-card slot)

3 games at Red Sox (85-64, 1st in AL East)

Remaining games for the Orioles: