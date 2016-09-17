The Mariners are shooting for their first postseason berth since 2001, but a few obstacles stand in their way.

After losing to the Houston Astros, 6-0, on Friday to snap an eight-game winning streak, the Seattle Mariners have fallen another game back in the American League wild-card race.

With the loss, the M’s dropped to 3.0 games behind the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays, who are tied in the race and currently occupy the two A.L. wild-card slots. Toronto beat the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to widen their lead over the Mariners and Detroit Tigers, who are tied in the race at 3.0 after each team lost Friday.

The New York Yankees also lost on Friday, so Seattle wasn’t passed by any rival. That said, the Astros — with their win over the M’s — closed within 1.0 game of the Mariners and Tigers, and now sit 4.0 games back of a wild-card berth.

So, how likely are the M’s to make it to the postseason?

Before Saturday’s games across the MLB, FiveThirtyEight gave the Mariners a 25 percent chance to make the playoffs. That’s down from 34 percent two days ago, when Seattle was riding an eight-game winning streak.

FiveThirtyEight favors the Mariners in all but three of their 15 remaining games this season. Here’s how the rest of Seattle’s schedule looks, with teams contending for the A.L. playoffs in bold:

2 games vs. Astros (77-70 record, 4.0 games back of wild-card slot)

3 games vs. Blue Jays (81-66, in wild-card slot)

3 games at Minnesota Twins (55-93)

3 games at Astros

4 games vs. Oakland Athletics (64-83)

Remaining games for the Yankees:

4 games at Boston Red Sox (83-64, 1st in AL East)

3 games at Tampa Bay Rays (63-84)

3 games at Blue Jays (81-66, in wild-card slot)

3 games vs. Red Sox

3 games vs. Orioles (81-66, in wild-card slot)

Remaining games for the Astros:

2 games at Mariners (78-69, 3.0 back of wild-card)

3 games at Athletics (64-83)

4 games vs. Angels (63-84)

3 games vs. Mariners

3 games at Angels

Remaining games for the Tigers:

2 games at Cleveland Indians (85-62, 1st in AL Central)

3 games at Twins

3 games vs. Kansas City Royals (74-73, 7.0 back of wild-card)

4 games vs. Indians

3 games at Atlanta Braves (56-91)

Remaining games for the Blue Jays:

2 games at Angels (63-84)

3 games at Mariners (78-69, 3.0 back of wild-card)

4 games vs. Yankees (77-70, 4.0 back of wild-card)

3 games vs. Orioles (81-66, in wild-card slot)

3 games at Red Sox (83-64, 1st in AL East)

Remaining games for the Orioles: