Dyson is eligible to return from the disabled list on Sunday

NEW YORK — The running in the session didn’t even rate on Jarrod Dyson‘s “zoom” scale, but it was an important step in his recovery from a strained right groin.

Before the pregame workouts on Friday, Dyson did some running and agility work in the outfield of Yankee Stadium under the watchful eyes of Mariners’ head athletic trainer Rick Griffin. It was the first time he’s done any running since going on the disabled list on Aug. 19.

“It went better than I thought it was going to go,” he said. “I guess I need to put my mindset in a better place. I got a couple of more days before I can come off, but at the same time I’ve got to be smart and be ready to go when I come back. I don’t want any setbacks. I want to feel comfortable that I can run balls down and be able to get around the bases pretty good and steal bases. That’s part of my game and if I can’t play my game then there is no sense for me to be out there.”

Dyson hopes to be ready when he’s eligible to come off the disabled list on Sunday. He’s hitting .255 with a .328 on-base percentage and 28 stolen bases in 109 games.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “My mindset is ready to play. But at the same time, I’ve got to be smart about with what I’m dealing with. I just don’t like to be out there when I know I’m not 100 percent able to get a ball for my pitchers. That frustrates me the most. We’ll find out in the next couple of days. We’ll see how it goes.”

The plan is for Dyson was to take batting practice on Friday night, shag balls and take BP on Saturday and then a full pregame workout on Sunday in hopes of playing that day.