TACOMA – Two hits and a spectacular diving catch by left fielder Ian Miller during his Class AAA debut lifted the Tacoma Rainiers to a 4-1 Pacific Coast League victory over Sacramento on Saturday night.

Tacoma starter Christian Bergman (8-1) allowed one earned run in seven innings while striking out four and walking none.

Miller and outfielder Boog Powell led the offense as the Rainiers improved to 30-19 at home this season and 50-50 overall.

At Everett 8, Boise 5

David Banuelos, Onil Pena and Jansiel Rivera each homered for the AquaSox in their Northwest League victory over the Hawks.