With the All-Star break upon us, the unofficial halfway point of the baseball season, it’s time to name the best of the best in the first half.

MIAMI — The metaphorical “halfway” point of the season is upon us with players getting a few days off from the 162-game grind during the All-Star break. It’s been a season where the Houston Astros are destroying opponents and have solidified themselves as the best team in the baseball while the rest of the American League is muddled mess. The World Series champion Cubs, a supposed dynasty in the making, have the struggled and trail the Brewers, yes the Brewers, in their division, while the Nationals could be the best team in the National League if not for an atrocious bullpen. Instead, the Dodgers seem to have taken that title.

There have been more home runs, strikeouts and pitching injuries than ever before.

The “second half “of the season figures to be just as entertaining. But before that happens, let’s look at who would be the major award winners if the season ended at the break.

American League

MVP: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Runner-up: Pick an Astro: George Springer, Jose Altuve or Carlos Correa

Even if Mike Trout hadn’t gotten hurt, Judge would still have to be the selection. He hasn’t been just a home-run hitter for baseball’s most recognizable franchise, he’s been a phenomenon. Judge is flirting with the triple crown with numbers straight out of a video game — a .330 batting average, .449 on-base percentage, a .697 slugging percentage, 13 doubles, three triples, 30 homers, 66 RBI and 59 runs scored. He’s either leading or in the top three in every major offensive category in the American League.

Perhaps more amazing is the change and maturation in his approach in just one season. A year ago, he had a 44.2 percent strikeout rate with a 9.5 percent walk rate. This season, he’s lowered his strikeout rate to 29.1 percent and raised his walk rate to 16.5 percent.

Playing in the spotlight of New York, the affable Judge has handled it with aplomb. He is friendly and outgoing with a big personality to match his 6-foot-7, 280-pound frame.

The trio of Astros is the reason Houston is 31 games — yes, 31 — above .500. It’s pick your poison with any of them at the plate.

Cy Young: Chris Sale, Red Sox

Runner-up: Jason Vargas, Royals

It’s not easy to go to Boston and have immediate success as a newcomer with high expectations. Just ask David Price, Carl Crawford, Adrian Gonzalez and others, who have wilted under the constant scrutiny of the local media and fan base. Your life isn’t your own with the Red Sox, it belongs to everyone else in Red Sox nation. But Sale has embraced the pressure, pitched well and become beloved in half of a season. When you dominate the way he has, it’s easy to find the support of fans. In 18 starts, he’s posted an 11-4 record with a 2.75 ERA. In 1272/3 innings, he’s struck out 178 batters with just 22 walks. That’s an average of 12.55 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s posted double digit strikeouts in 12 of his starts, including eight consecutive. In three of his losses, he allowed two earned runs or less.

Vargas gets the runner-up nod over Cleveland’s Corey Kluber or Houston’s Lance McCullers because of volume and production. While the other two have had stints on the disabled list, Vargas has accumulating a 12-3 record with a 2.62 ERA.

Rookie of the year: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Runner-up: Trey Mancini, Orioles

Well, Judge is a lock for the award and has been written about earlier. So let’s use this space to discuss other quality rookies including Mancini, Boston’s Andrew Benintendi and Seattle’s Ben Gamel. Mancini has been outstanding for Baltimore, playing outfield and first base while hitting .314 with a .901 OPS, 15 doubles, a triple, 14 homers and 44 RBI in 73 games. Benintendi is hitting .282 with an .813 OPS, 13 doubles, a triple, 12 homers and 51 RBI while playing stellar defense in left field in 81 games for the Red Sox. Gamel is fourth in the AL in batting at .328.

Manager of the year: A.J. Hinch, Astros

Runner-up: Paul Molitor, Twins

When your team has been dominant from the first day of the season and not let up, that’s a sign of talent but also focus. Hinch has been grooming this team over the last few seasons, weathering the failure to meet lofty expectations a year ago. The Astros came into the season expected to win and they’ve done so with cold, ruthless precision. They’ve also done it despite DL stints from four starting pitchers. Hinch has also turned right-hander Chris Devenski into one of the most effective relievers in baseball.

National League

MVP: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

Runner-up: Bryce Harper, Nationals or Joey Votto, Reds

There might not be a more complete hitter in baseball than Goldschmidt. Teammates marvel at his approach and his capacity to think and understand hitting at a level that they can’t possibly understand. His analysis of potential weaknesses and ways pitchers might attack him, and the adjustments made, make him impossible to pitch to with simple scouting reports.

Leading the Diamondbacks’ unexpected run in the NL West, Goldschmidt is hitting .313 with a .429 on-base percentage, .584 slugging percentage, 20 doubles, two triples, 20 homers, 67 RBI, 73 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

Harper is having an outstanding bounce-back season, showing the power and explosiveness that was missing a year ago. Joey Votto of the Reds is also putting together another monster season with Cincinnati, including an absurd slash line of .315/.427/.627 with 25 homers and 64 RBI.

Cy Young: Max Scherzer, Nationals

Runner-up: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Scherzer is a no-hitter possibility every time he steps on the mound and is on pace to strike out 300-plus batters. In 18 starts, he’s posted a 10-5 record with a 2.10 ERA. In 1281/3 innings pitched, he’s struck out 173 batters with 27 walks and has a 0.779 WHIP. He’s given his team at least six innings in all but one of his starts. Of 1,930 pitches this season, 69 percent of them are strikes. Opponents are batting just .163 with a .514 OPS against him.

Kershaw has been outstanding, just not quite Scherzer. In 18 starts, he’s posted a 13-2 record with a 2.19 ERA. He’s struck out 148 batters in 1231/3 innings with just 22 walks.

Rookie of the year: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

Runner-up: Josh Bell, Pirates

Bellinger is going to give the Dodgers a second-straight rookie of the year, following up the brilliant 2016 of Corey Seager. In 68 games, he’s hitting .259 with a .948 OPS, 14 doubles, a triple, 24 homers and 56 RBI. Think of it this way, he has 65 hits and 24 of them have left the park and 39 have been for extra bases.

Bell’s .229 batting average isn’t stellar, but he’s hit 14 doubles, three triples, 16 homers with 43 RBI.

Manager of the year: Bud Black, Rockies

Runner-up: Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks

He was made the scapegoat of an awful situation in San Diego and balked at the Nationals’ contract offer. But Black has been outstanding in Denver. With a young and unproven pitching staff trying to navigate the unfriendly world that is Coors Field and a tough NL West, Black has been a steady hand. He’s handled the struggles of Carlos Gonzalez while enduring injury-riddled season of Ian Desmond. Even with a recent run of losses, that has put them behind the surging Dodgers and Diamondbacks, the Rockies will still be a contender for the playoffs.