Some post-game notes and quotes following the Mariners' 6-2 win over Detroit Monday night.
Here are some post-game notes and quotes following the Mariners’ 6-2 win over Detroit Monday night.
- Mike Zunino hit two 2-run home runs, in 6th & 8th innings, his 8th & 9th of the season.
- Has hit 8 home runs in his last 14 games (since May 29).
- It is the 5th multi-homer game of his career, his 2nd this season (last: June 7 vs. MIN).Mike Zunino has recorded 26 RBI this month, including 13 in his last 6 games.
- His 26 RBI this month is the most in the Majors.
- His 26 RBI in June are already T5th-most in club history (with 9 games to go).Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to 11 games (since June 9).
- During streak is hitting .444 (20×45) with 11 runs, 5 doubles and 3 RBI.Ben Gamel has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 since May 28.
- In that stretch is hitting .414 (36×87) with 18 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple and 6 RBI.Sam Gaviglio allowed just two runs tonight, ending up with a no-decision.
- Limited opponents to 2 earned runs or less in 5 of his 7 starts this season. Has a 3.43 ERA (15 ER, 39.1 IP) with 25 strikeouts since being recalled. Has limited opponents to 2 runs or less in each of his 4 starts at home.Jarrod Dyson is hitting .348 (24×69) with 15 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 9 RBI in his last 22 games..
- Began the season hitting .207 (29×140) in his first 45 of the season.The Tigers lost their 3rd straight games and are 3-8 in their last 11 games
DETROIT MANAGER BRAD AUSMUS:
On tonight’s game overall: Similar to yesterday, couldn’t come up with big hits, and they hit home runs.
On Detroit’s performance against Sam Gaviglio’s: It was mainly the movement on the two-seam fastball, a little bit tough on right-handed hitters moving in and down on them. The one opportunity was with the bases loaded and no outs, able to get a run out of it, but like I said we couldn’t get that big hit.
On Anibal Sanchez’s start: He threw pretty well really. I thought he did a good job locating his fastball, changeup was good, mixing in the breaking balls. He did a nice job.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.