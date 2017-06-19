Some post-game notes and quotes following the Mariners' 6-2 win over Detroit Monday night.

Mike Zunino hit two 2-run home runs, in 6 th & 8 th innings, his 8 th & 9 th of the season.

It is the 5 th multi-homer game of his career, his 2 nd this season (last: June 7 vs. MIN). Mike Zunino has recorded 26 RBI this month, including 13 in his last 6 games.

His 26 RBI in June are already T5th-most in club history (with 9 games to go). Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to 11 games (since June 9).

allowed just two runs tonight, ending up with a no-decision. Limited opponents to 2 earned runs or less in 5 of his 7 starts this season. Has a 3.43 ERA (15 ER, 39.1 IP) with 25 strikeouts since being recalled. Has limited opponents to 2 runs or less in each of his 4 starts at home. Jarrod Dyson is hitting .348 (24×69) with 15 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 9 RBI in his last 22 games..

DETROIT MANAGER BRAD AUSMUS:

On tonight’s game overall: Similar to yesterday, couldn’t come up with big hits, and they hit home runs.

On Detroit’s performance against Sam Gaviglio’s: It was mainly the movement on the two-seam fastball, a little bit tough on right-handed hitters moving in and down on them. The one opportunity was with the bases loaded and no outs, able to get a run out of it, but like I said we couldn’t get that big hit.

On Anibal Sanchez’s start: He threw pretty well really. I thought he did a good job locating his fastball, changeup was good, mixing in the breaking balls. He did a nice job.