Pregame notes, quotes, lineups and matchups for Friday night's game between the Mariners and Astros at Safeco Field.

After struggling in the first few months of the season, forcing a deserved demotion to Class AAA Tacoma, Norichika Aoki is finally giving the Mariners the at-bats and offensive production they had hoped for when they signed him this offseason as a free agent.

Facing almost exclusively right-handed pitchers since being recalled from the Rainiers on July 20, Aoki is hitting .317 with a .364 on-base percentage, a .472 slugging percentage, 11 doubles, a triples, two homers, 11 RBI and 19 runs scored.

“He’s swung the bat very, very well,” Servais said. “We noticed the adjustments he made in his swing after the first time he came back from Tacoma. You saw the ball coming off the bat much better and it’s continued.”

The changes aren’t completely noticeable upon a quick glance from the outside.

“His swing is Asian-style in how he goes about it, but he’s not loading up as much and over-rotating as much,” Servais said. “He’s staying through the ball more and you are seeing the ball jump off his bat better. He’s not hooking as many balls or slicing as many balls, he’s staying behind it and squaring it up. When his front foot gets down, he’s very square to the ball.”

It has led to better results and Aoki hitting the ball ball hard on more occasions.

“He’s doing what he does, slapping the ball all over the field and he’s tough out and he’s tough guy for pitchers to face,” Servais said.

The Mariners sent Aoki back to Tacoma on August 26 with a run of left-handed starting pitchers coming up. He returned on Sept. 6 after the 10-day minimum and is hitting .320 with two doubles and two homers and a .370 on-base percentage. Servais praised his professionalism in handling both demotions to Tacoma.

Aoki has maintained the starting spot in what has become a left field platoon. The Mariners thought about using recently-acquired Ben Gamel as a starter instead, but Aoki has performed too well to sit. Aoki usually gives way to Guillermo Heredia or Gamel for defensive purposes late in the game.

Lind tests sprained finger

Adam Lind took batting practice and ground balls before Friday’s game to test his sprained right index finger. He had the finger heavily taped pregame and then a pad over the top of it for protection. He noticeably shook his hand after some swings in the cage.

With the Mariners facing right-handed pitchers four out of the next five games, they hope to have him back at some point. They are wary of overexposing rookie Daniel Vogelbach in the pressured-filled games.

“I’m going to be doing whatever they suggest,” Lind said.

Lind sprained the finger when the exposed finger out of his first baseman’s glove jammed into the ground on a diving stop of a ground ball. Lind said that he will keep the finger inside the glove in the future.

“I don’t really have a choice right,” he said.

Coaching help

Class AAA Tacoma hitting coach Scott Brosius and pitching coach Lance Painter will be helping the Mariners’ coaching staff as the season winds down. Brosius, who is in his first year with the organization, has been credited with helping Mike Zunino and Nori Aoki work out some issues with their swings. With his personality and big league pedigree, it’s likely Brosius will find a big league coaching job next season at least as an assistant hitting coach. It’s likely the Mariners try to keep him in the organization.

Painter was instrumental in changing the arm slot of James Paxton which has bolstered his velocity. He’s also familiar with Edwin Diaz and Dan Altavilla.

Rainiers manager Pat Listach will also help out with the big league staff. He’ll likely join the team in Houston.

Clevenger’s comeback cut short

Steve Clevenger was back in the Mariners’ clubhouse and out on the field pregame. But the backup catcher won’t be playing in a game any time soon. After missing two months with a fractured hand, Clevenger developed elbow issues in his throwing arm during his rehab stint and had to be shutdown for the season.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I just ran into some elbow problems. My hand is great. It’s my elbow. The first week, I threw and it was great, the next week it started to get sore and more sore and more sore. We probably should’ve backed off a little bit, but I thought it was just soreness from not throwing in a while. I was DHing and trying to let my arm catch up and it just wasn’t cooperating.”

Clevenger took a foul tip off his hand on June 29 and suffered a fractured third metacarpal. He underwent surgery a few days later and hoped to return late in the season. The hand has a sizable scar from the incision and looks only a little mangled. With his season over, he’s rehabbing the hand and elbow and preparing for a busy offseason.

“At the beginning of the offseason, I’m just going to try and build up and get some strength back,” he said. “I haven’t really been able to do much over the last month. I need to focus on getting strong. In the second half of the winter ball season, I’m think I’m going to try to go to the Dominican Republic and try to get some swings in before spring. We’ll see how my hand is and where it takes me. That’s the plan right if everything goes well.”

Batter vs. starting pitcher matchups

Astros numbers vs. Felix Hernandez

Mariners numbers vs. Collin McHugh

American League West and Wild Card Standings

On this day in Mariners’ history

1982 – The Mariners won their 68th game of the year by beating the Kansas City Royals, 4-2, at Kansas City. The previous best for the Mariners was in 1979 when they finished with a record of 67-95.

– The Mariners won their 68th game of the year by beating the Kansas City Royals, 4-2, at Kansas City. The previous best for the Mariners was in 1979 when they finished with a record of 67-95. 1986 – Harold Reynolds hit his first career M.L. HR and Mike Morgan pitched a complete game shutout in a 7-0 blanking vs. Kansas City.

– Harold Reynolds hit his first career M.L. HR and Mike Morgan pitched a complete game shutout in a 7-0 blanking vs. Kansas City. 1996 – The Mariners begin a big four-game series with Texas at the Kingdome trailing the Rangers by six games in the A.L. West. Jamie Moyer tosses eight shutout innings in the opener, a 6-0 victory. The Mariners would sweep the four games cutting the Texas lead to two games.

– The Mariners begin a big four-game series with Texas at the Kingdome trailing the Rangers by six games in the A.L. West. Jamie Moyer tosses eight shutout innings in the opener, a 6-0 victory. The Mariners would sweep the four games cutting the Texas lead to two games. 2000 – Mariners pound Orioles, 14-0, to match largest margin of victory in a SHO…the 2nd such time in 2000 (3rdoverall). Jaime Moyer earns his 11th consecutive win against Baltimore.

– Mariners pound Orioles, 14-0, to match largest margin of victory in a SHO…the 2nd such time in 2000 (3rdoverall). Jaime Moyer earns his 11th consecutive win against Baltimore. 2011 – Blake Beavan threw 8.0 shutout innings, the first Mariners rookie to accomplish that sine Felix Hernandez in 2005, leading the Mariners to a 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

– Blake Beavan threw 8.0 shutout innings, the first Mariners rookie to accomplish that sine Felix Hernandez in 2005, leading the Mariners to a 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers. 2014 – The Mariners scored 4 runs in the 5th and 6 in the 6th inning en route to a 13-2 win over the Angels. The victory pulled the Mariners to within one game of the second AL Wild Card.

– The Mariners scored 4 runs in the 5th and 6 in the 6th inning en route to a 13-2 win over the Angels. The victory pulled the Mariners to within one game of the second AL Wild Card. 2015 – Jesus Montero hit a 3-run home run in the 4th to provide all the offense the Mariners would need in a 3-1 win over the Angels…Nelson Cruz recorded his 166th hit of the season in the 4th, tying his career high.

Pitching probables

Game notes