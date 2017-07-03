The Mariners got very little from their offense in a 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals in the opening game of their three-game series Monday night.

The Mariners got all they could realistically want from Andrew Moore in his second major-league start.

Without slugger Nelson Cruz in the starting lineup for the second day in a row, the Mariners once again got little from their offense at home in a 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals in the opening game of their three-game series Monday night.

Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy pitched into the seventh inning, quieting the Mariners bats before the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in front of 35,789 at Safeco Field.

The Mariners (41-43) managed just four hits — three from Danny Valencia — and have lost five in a row at home. In those five games, they are hitting just .198 and have struck out 50 times.

“We need to turn it around here at home,” manager Scott Servais said. “The last few games here at home we have not done much offensively.”

Moore, the 23-year-old right-hander recalled from Class AAA Tacoma, was the hard-luck loser despite eight solid innings in which he allowed three runs on five hits, with four strikeouts and no walks.

It was remarkably similar to Moore’s debut June 22, when he allowed three runs in seven quality innings in a 9-6 victory over Detroit. The difference this time was he didn’t get much run support.

“Really nice job. In his second major-league start, he’s been very impressive,” Servais said. “He’s going to win a lot of games as a Mariner. Unfortunately, it just didn’t happen tonight.”

Moore (1-1) again worked quickly, throwing strikes, moving the ball all over the strike zone. Early in the game, he was leaving pitches up in the zone, but he said he was able to slow down his arm rotation in the third and fourth innings — a mechanical issue he’s battled at times this season — and was sharper over his last few frames.

Moore is the third Mariners pitcher to throw seven innings or more in his first two career games (joining Erik Hanson, from 1988, and Enrique Romo, from 1977).

The Royals’ Whit Merrifield led off the game with a double, moved to third on a flyout to center and scored on Lorenzo Cain’s shallow sacrifice fly to right field.

Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas, named Monday a contestant in the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby, crushed a Moore fastball off the Hit It Here Café window in right field, giving the Royals a 2-0 lead in the second.

The Mariners scored their lone run in the second inning when Kennedy threw a bases-loaded wild pitch, scoring Kyle Seager from third. But the M’s couldn’t add any more runs, as Kennedy struck out both Mike Zunino and Boog Powell swinging at fastballs to strand two M’s runners in scoring position.

“He hides the ball real well,” Mariners center fielder Jarrod Dyson, the former Royal, said of Kennedy. “His fastball doesn’t light up the radar gun, but it gets on you.”

Cruz, who left Saturday’s game in Anaheim with a sore right knee, approached Servais midgame and told the manager he was available to pinch hit. He did so with two outs in the seventh inning and a runner on second, prompting the Royals to call on Peter Moylan out of the bullpen.

Moylan, with his submarine-style sleight of hand, needed just three pitches to strike out Cruz, ending the Mariners’ last best chance.

The Royals’ Alex Gordon hit a broken-bat homer off Moore that just cleared the wall in right field for the game’s final run in the fifth.

Joakim Soria got his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out Valencia to end it. Valencia and Soria then exchanged words — Valencia apparently was upset at Soria’s quick-pitch tomfoolery — before Servais came on to the edge of the field to shadow his first baseman back into the dugout.

The real fireworks began soon after.