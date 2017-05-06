Peter Mooney hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 1-0 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Isaac Galloway scored the go-ahead run on the single after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a single by Matt Juengel.

The Rainiers (17-11) managed just five hits. Casey Fien (0-1) took the loss.

The Baby Cakes (11-18) had three relievers combine to throw 61/3 scoreless innings.