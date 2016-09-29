After fumbling the ring during a ballpark proposal, New York man ended up with two positive results.

What, you think it’s easy getting a ring at Yankee Stadium these days?

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series in seven years, and fan Andrew Fox — while making a ballpark marriage proposal to Heather Terwilliger during Tuesday’s game — fumbled the ring when he opened the box, losing it and sparking a frantic five-minute search.

“Everyone was trying to help us find it,” Fox told AP, “and it ended up being in her pants leg, like the bottom of it.”

So if you’re scoring at home, change that error to a home run: She said yes.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “LSU not sure who to hire after discovering Coach Eric Taylor is not a real person.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Cocaine embarrassed to be found with Greg Hardy.”

Sports quiz

Alabama linebacker Tim Williams was arrested by campus police, the Tuscaloosa News reported, for carrying the following without a permit:

a) a pistol

b) a football

c) a textbook

Political football

“In a sign of the times,” wrote Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, “the Electoral College was just invited to join the Big 12 Conference.”

Stop and go

By one count, Donald Trump interrupted Hillary Clinton 51 times during last Monday’s presidential debate.

Conversely, on a different channel, the Saints’ defense barely interrupted the Falcons at all.

Stat of the Week

From Jon Solomon of CBSsports.com: 33 coaches have coached at the SEC’s 13 other schools since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007 — or 2.6 per school.

Quote marks

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, after Pats QB Tom Brady was spotted sunbathing nude in Italy with his supermodel wife while serving his Deflategate suspension: “In a related story, players all over the league began deflating footballs.”

• Comedy writer Tim Hunter, on a sure sign it’s going to be a cold winter: “The Chicago Bears have already gone into hibernation.”

• Phil Mushnick of the New York Post, after an ESPN graphic pointed out that the Eagles were off to their first 2-0 start since 2014: “That long? Seems as if it were just a couple of years ago.”

Another Natural

Mets signee Tim Tebow hit a home run on the first pitch he saw in the Florida Instructional League.

Witnesses swear they saw sparks coming off Tebow’s homemade bat, Wonderboy.