The Mariners collected 17 hits and rolled to an easy win over the Padres in their Cactus League opener.

Mariners 13 , Padres 3 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

The firs tinning started off just as the Mariners envision it during the offseason. Newcomer Jean Segura doubled down the left-field line with one out. With first base open, Padres starters Paul Clemens pitched around Robinson Cano for a walk. Nelson Cruz then took advantage, crushing a missile into left-center off a 1-1 fastball for a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the spring. It was the start of a blowout win for the Mariners in their Cactus League opener against their “natural rivals” that share the Peoria Sports Complex.

“That first inning, I kind of liked how that went,” manager Scott Servais said.

San Diego tied the game at three off of Mariners’ reliever Ryan Weber with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. But Seattle answered in the fifth. Jarrod Dyson walked, stole second and scored on Shawn O’Malley’s single to right field. The Mariners wouldn’t trail again, tacking on four runs in the sixth, three more in the seventh and two more in the top of the ninth. D.J. Peterson and Tyler Smith each had two hits and drove in a run.

The Mariners banged out 17 hits, stole three bases and were aided by three Padres errors.

Player of the game

After replacing Leonys Martin in center field, Guillermo Heredia had a big game, getting three hits in his three at-bats and driving in three runs. Heredia also executed a double steal with O’Malley in the sixth inning, racing home when O’Malley stole second and drew a throw from the Padres catcher. Heredia is competing for the fourth outfield spot and has impressed Servais with changes to his swing.

Quotable

“I know I need to be ready soon, definitely sooner than years past. So the mentality has changed. It feels like I know I need to get ready. It’s like late in spring training you need every at-bat to get ready. It’s always good to hit one out even in spring training. That worked out perfect. That’s the ideal. Hopefully we can do that every game.” Nelson Cruz on his first-inning homer.

On Tap

The Mariners will face the Padres again at Peoria Stadium on Sunday. They will be the home squad in that rematch. Seattle will start right-hander Chris Heston, while the San Diego will go with right-hander Zach Lee, who pitched in the Mariners system last season. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. (PT). The game will not be televised, but a live radio broadcast will be available on ESPN 710 and mariners.com

Box Score

HERE