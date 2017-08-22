With no designated hitter spot available, Cruz get the start in right field vs. the Braves

ATLANTA — Nelson Cruz talked of a player strike/revolt to get him into the starting lineup. He then joked of using one of his massive hands to grab Scott Servais and shaking him until the Mariners’ manager relented to start him in right field.

But in the end, it was Cruz’s persistent but polite prodding and the Mariners desire to make sure his hot bat stays hot that got him a start in the outfield despite the risk of a potential injury or defensive miscue on Tuesday night vs. the Braves.

Cruz got the start in right field and was at his clean-up spot in the lineup. With no designated hitter spot in a National League park, the Mariners considered sitting Cruz for all three game in Atlanta and using him only as a pinch hitter.

“Thinking about it, I was probably going to give him one game here,” Servais said. “It was probably going to be tomorrow. But we’ll just do it today. After two or three at-bats, we’ll see where we are at in the ballgame. Hopefully we have a lead and we go to our defense (replacement) and go from there and play it safe after that. That’s the plan. Hopefully it goes okay.”

It’s not as if Cruz is a complete catastrophe in right field. But he’s played just four games there this season and the Mariners are concerned about keeping him healthy for the final six weeks of the season. Having him run around in the outfield presents a risk. He had calf issues the last time he started in the outfield, forcing him exit the game early.

“I am worrying about it right now,” Servais said. “He’s a big part of our team. As good as he’s going, you also have to look at it — if you don’t play him for four days with the offday, you lose any traction at the plate. So you are trying to keep the rhythm going of your best offensive player. So that’s what we are doing tonight.”

It was mentioned to Servais that the first ball of the game would likely be hit right at Cruz.

“Absolutely,” he said. “The leadoff hitter will hit a slicing line drive or a fly ball down the right field line. And I will hold my breath.”

The dimensions of SunTrust Park help Cruz a little with the higher wall in right field and 325 distance down the line. Cruz can play deep and run in on everything.

“Right field here seems to play pretty shallow,” Servais said. “That helps. It’s not like when we put him out in Colorado, which we did and they hit the first ball to him there. It’s a little different here.”

Servais moved Mitch Haniger, the normal starting right fielder, to center field to start. He went with Haniger’s bat over Leonys Martin and Guillermo Heredia, who are probably both better defensive centerfielders.

“Mitch is swinging the bat well and he’s played plenty of centerfield before,” Servais said. “I’m totally anticipating that we do move some of our outfielders into the game as it progresses. We’ll just start that way, but I’m sure it won’t end that way.”