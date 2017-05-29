The Mariners need Nelson Cruz’s bat in the lineup in this National League city so he starts in right field.

DENVER — It’s not an ideal situation for the Mariners. Being forced to play Nelson Cruz in right field takes away from the run prevention aspect of their typical daily lineup. The roster was constructed with Cruz as the designated hitter and the fleet group of youngsters to handle covering the outfield.

But all that ends when the Mariners enter a National League park and lose the DH. Manager Scott Servais faces the dilemma of better defense for nine innings or the need for Cruz at the plate five times in a game.

Earlier in the season in Philadelphia, Servais benched Cruz for the two games, using him as a pinch-hitter. But he was also bothered by a strained hamstring and couldn’t run well. Cruz started two games in Washington, D.C., against the Nationals. In a 10-1 loss, he couldn’t make a play on a fly ball that needed to be caught with two outs. Instead of a scoreless inning, the Nationals reeled off eight runs.

Despite the massive outfield of Coors Field, making defense a premium, Cruz got the start in right field Monday. He will start in both games.

“We need him in the lineup,” Servais said. “Coors Field definitely has its challenges.”

The first ball of Monday’s 6-5 win was a rocket off the bat of Charlie Blackmon right to Cruz that he gloved ably. Cruz made all the plays in right and drove in a run and scored a run.

Injury updates

Felix Hernandez felt good coming out of his bullpen session Saturday in Boston. He will throw another bullpen session Tuesday.

“He’s progressing in the right direction,” Servais said.

Hisashi Iwakuma is not progressing as well. Iwakuma admitted his shoulder didn’t feel great after his bullpen session Saturday. He played catch Monday, but isn’t scheduled to return to the mound for 2-3 days at the earliest.

“He’s working on some things,” Servais said. “His progress isn’t as quick as Felix.”

Mitch Haniger has been scratched from pregame hitting because of continued issues with his strained right oblique. He’s not scheduled to make a rehab stint yet because the oblique isn’t 100 percent.

“He’s just not recovering quick enough when he does hit,” Servais said. “He’s feeling some soreness either later in the day or the next day. He’s still progressing along. Maybe behind scheduled for what he hoped. But he had a setback about a week ago. He’s not quite ready to go out on rehab.”

Notes

• The Mariners’ top pitching prospect continues to dominate the Class A Cal League. Right-hander Nick Neidert, a second-round pick in the 2015 draft, threw six hitless innings Sunday in Modesto’s 1-0 loss to San Jose. Neidert struck out nine batters and walked just one. Modesto carried the no-hitter through nine innings, with reliever Spencer Hermann throwing two scoreless frames and Bryan Bonnell also throwing a scoreless ninth. But Bonnell couldn’t keep it going, giving up a run on three hits in the 10th in a walkoff loss

In 11 starts this season, Neidert, 20, is 5-0 with a 2.86 earned-run average. In 562/3 innings, he’s struck out 65 batters and walked just 10. Opponents are hitting .223 against him. He’s allowed three runs for fewer in 10 of his 11 starts and no runs in three of them.

• Class AA Arkansas routed Frisco 17-3 on Sunday. The game featured 20 hits and a 13-run sixth inning for the Travelers. In that frame, Arkansas sent 16 men to the plate and had 11 hits. Tyler Marlette drove in five runs in the inning with a run-scoring double and a grand slam. Outfielder Chuck Taylor added three hits to push his batting average up to .369 (55 for 149).