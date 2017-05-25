Nelson Cruz hammered a three-run home run in the sixth inning to put the Mariners ahead for good, and Seatle snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Nationals 4-2 on Thursday afternoon.

WASHINGTON D.C. — It wasn’t the emotional and deserved criticism from their manager less than 24 hours before. It wasn’t seeing Scott Servais getting ejected mid-game for having issues with the typically meandering and unpredictable strike zone of home plate umpire Adam Hamari.

No, the key to the Mariners’ 4-2 win over the Nationals was not being beaten before their hitters got to their second at-bat of the game. It’s funny how something less than a five-run deficit after the third inning can change a team’s comeback prospects.

With the win, the Mariners snap a five-game losing streak.

Ariel Miranda gave Seattle its best outing since, well, his last outing. The lanky lefty pitched five innings, giving up two runs on three hits with a with three walks and four strikeouts. It’s a mediocre starting line to most, but to the Mariners it was hope for something more than a blowout.

Miranda carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and became the first Mariners starter since himself to not give up runs in the first four innings of a start. In his previous start on May 19 against the White Sox, he worked seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. He wasn’t quite as sharp against a better-hitting Nationals club. But he gave the Mariners’ sputtering and misfiring offense a chance to find more than one run.

The Nationals’ first hit off Miranda was stinging solo homer to left field off the bat of Anthony Rendon. Yes, the same Rendon, who had already hit three homers in the first two games of the series. The Nats tacked on another run in the inning on a two-out single by Jayson Werth.

A 2-0 deficit was preferable to the five-, six- and nine-run deficits the Mariners had found themselves in over the prior four games. But the Mariners also hadn’t scored more than one run in a game since May 18.

But it all changed in a busy sixth inning that saw Jean Segura lead off with a single and Servais get tossed by Hamari for arguing balls and strikes. The Mariners dugout seemed genuinely perplexed by the quick hook from Hamari and Servais went out to get a few quality words in about it.

From the manager’s office in the visitor’s clubhouse, Servais watched Robinson Cano single to put runners on the corners. Washington manager Dusty Baker then called on right-hander Jacob Turner to face Nelson Cruz. The beleaguered and maligned Nationals bullpen coughed up the lead. Turner left a 2-1 slider over the inside half of the plate that Cruz hammered over the wall in deep left-center for his 12th homer of the season. The three-run blast was the most runs the Mariners scored in a frame since the fifth inning of their last win, which was also on a three-run homer, that time by Jean Segura.

Seattle tacked on another run in the seventh on a Cano RBI single to right to make it 4-2.

The Mariners bullpen, which has been used to mop up innings of blowout losses, got to pitch with a lead and responded. Tony Zych, James Pazos, Nick Vincent, Marc Rzepczynski and Edwin Diaz combined to work the final four scoreless innings. In his first closing situation since being demoted, Diaz worked a scoreless ninth for his eighth save of the season.