Video of Nelson Cruz meeting with the media for the first time this spring.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Like many of his fellow position players, Nelson Cruz was disappointed that Sunday’s first full workout was ruined by the rain. Cruz and the rest of the position players stretched and loosened up in the covered workout area, hit in the cages and then played catch on the soggy outfield grass.

Afterward, he met with the media for the first time and discussed the Mariners chances in 2017, his grueling offseason workouts that trimmed him down about five to 10 pounds, the workouts of Felix Hernandez, the goal of winning the American League West division, the World Baseball Classic and the new mantra of “Whatever It Takes.”

(Full video of the session is above)