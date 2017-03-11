Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz smashed a go-ahead, three-run homer off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning and the defending champion Dominican Republic overcame a five-run deficit to beat the United States 7-5 in a World Baseball Classic game.

MIAMI – Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz smashed a go-ahead, three-run homer off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, Starling Marte added a solo shot off the All-Star reliever and the defending champion Dominican Republic overcame a five-run deficit to beat the United States 7-5 Saturday in a World Baseball Classic game.

The comeback delighted a clamorous crowd of 37,446, the largest for baseball in the 5-year history of Marlins Park.

The U.S. team, which plays Canada on Sunday, fell to 1-1 and is in jeopardy of being eliminated in the first round.

The Dominicans improved to 10-0 in the past two Classics, including 2-0 this year. They can clinch first place in Pool C by beating Colombia on Sunday.

The U.S. team was on the verge of clinching a berth in the second round when Miller took the mound with a 5-3 lead in the eighth. He walked Jose Bautista starting the inning, Carlos Santana followed with an infield single and Cruz pulled an 0-2 slider just inside the foul pole for a 6-5 lead.

Miller yanked off his cap in dismay, while Cruz began gleefully pumping his fists even before he reached first base.

“In Little League, you get emotional when you hit one like that,” Cruz said in Spanish. “Only in a movie or dream you can describe what occurred.”

One batter later, Marte also homered. Manny Machado began the comeback with a solo homer in the sixth against Tanner Roark.

The frenzied crowd was perhaps the biggest star. U.S. fans were far outnumbered in the stands, not shocking in a city that is a gateway to the Caribbean.

Dominican rooters spent much of the game on their feet while honking horns, pounding drums and rattling noisemakers.

“If you didn’t feel the emotions of this game, either you were dead or need to be checked out,” Cruz said.

U.S. starter Marcus Stroman threw 42/3 scoreless innings, but his replacement, Roark, allowed Machado’s homer and Santana’s two-run single.

Brandon Crawford had a pair of run-scoring hits for the United States.

The Dominican Republic’s Edinson Volquez, making his fifth career WBC start, allowed three runs — one earned — in 32/3 innings.

Notes

• All-Star catcher Salvador Perez injured his left knee in a home-plate collision with Italy’s Drew Butera — his backup with the Kansas City Royals — and Venezuela rallied to beat Italy 11-10 in the WBC on Martin Prado’s 10th-inning double.

Perez struggled to put weight on the leg as he was helped off the field in Guadalajara, Mexico.

• Toronto reliever T.J. House was released from a hospital Saturday, one day after he was hit on the head by a line drive during an exhibition game.

“No fractures of the skull or anything, which is great, especially for the force it took,” House said.

• Boston left-hander David Price was ahead of schedule for the first step in his recovery from a sore elbow, throwing into a net in a batting cage.

Manager John Farrell said Price made 25 easy tosses before a Red Sox split squad played the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston won 2-1 as Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale struck out five in four shutout innings.

• Pittsburgh infielder Jung Ho Kang was placed on the restricted list by the Pirates while he is delayed in South Korea by visa issues related to his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Kang, 29, received an eight-month suspended prison sentence earlier this month after a DUI arrest in December that was his third in South Korea. The sentence was suspended for two years.