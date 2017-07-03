Are there mornings Nelson Cruz would prefer to skip his demanding routine? “Every day,” the Mariners’ All-Star said with a smile. “But I know if I want to be successful, I have to do it.”

The Mariners’ lone All-Star was asked if there are ever days he’d prefer to skip the grind — if there are mornings when he’d rather hit the snooze bar than dive into his rigorous routine.

He smiled.

“Every day,” said Nelson Cruz, the designated hitter who was named to his fifth All-Star Game on Sunday. “But I know if I want to be successful, I have to do it.”

Yeah, there is no way someone who toils as arduously as Cruz does could look forward to his workouts. In the offseason, he’ll start training at 8 a.m. and won’t wrap up until 5 p.m.

From weightlifting to running to corrective exercises and more — his sessions of suffering have become legendary around the clubhouse. “I wish he wasn’t an outlier,” said Mariners strength and conditioning coach James Clifford when asked about Cruz’s work ethic. “But he is.”

But you almost have to be an outlier to achieve what Cruz has in his last three seasons with the M’s. In 2015, he hit a career-high 44 home runs as a 35-year-old. Last year, he blasted 43 at the age of 36. Now, at 37, he is third in the American League with 59 runs batted in, and has 14 home runs.

If Father Time were a pitcher, he might plunk Cruz for showing him up.

Certainly, the four-year, $57 million contract he inked before the 2015 season looks like a steal for Seattle. At this rate, Cruz will go down as the Mariners’ second-best free-agent signing, behind Ichiro.

And to think, before last season, some saw Nelson as trade bait whose stock was bound to plunge. But barring a significant injury, that hypothesis was an embarrassing swing-and-miss.

“It’s pretty incredible, really, when you look at it. I think a lot of people wrote Nelson Cruz off a few years ago,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s a credit to him and how in tune he is to the changing of the times.”

Servais was in the Rangers’ front office when Cruz was playing in Texas — and his memories of Nelson are vivid. He recalls thinking “oh my God!” when Cruz would tattoo the ball during batting practice, and then thinking “oh, boy” when he would flail at the plate during the game.

The talent was there, but the discipline wasn’t. The potential was high … and the strikeout rate was, too.

Cruz didn’t have a 100-game season in the big leagues until he was 29 years old, an age when most multi-time All-Stars have been firmly established.

In 2008, any MLB team could have acquired him for a $20,000 waiver-claim fee.

But after making some changes to his stance and his pregame routine, Cruz became one of baseball’s pre-eminent offensive forces. A turnaround like that is impressive at the highest level.

What’s more impressive is how he has been able to keep it up.

There’s no secret formula to it all. Cruz simply puts in more time than most people in the league.

He watches film, he comes in early for treatment, he brings in his own food.

As rookie outfielder Ben Gamel said: “If Nelson Cruz isn’t the hardest-working guy on the team, he’s certainly one of them.”

To be fair, this past month is one Cruz might like to expunge from his permanent record.

Despite his 14 dingers on the season, he hasn’t gone yard since June 4. He has also been dealing with a minor knee injury that kept him out of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Even so, the 59 RBI he has so far are on pace to smash his career high.

And according to Servais, that’s not just because he has had more runners in scoring position — but because he’s been willing to hit singles when necessary instead of forcing a home-run swing.

The bottom line is that the second-oldest player on the roster (Carlos Ruiz is 38) has remained one of its most potent forces while giving fans little reason to doubt he’ll slow down.

How long do you think you can keep playing? Cruz was asked.

“I don’t know,” he said with a smile. “I feel pretty good.”

The grind is brutal. The grind is relentless.

But Cruz will be the first to tell you — the grind is worth it.