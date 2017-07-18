It's the second straight year Cruz has received the honor. The Mariners also optioned Boog Powell to Class AAA Tacoma.

HOUSTON — For the second straight year, Nelson Cruz was named the Mariners recipient of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association’s (MLBPAA) Heart and Hustle Award.

The award “honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game,” and is voted on by former MLB players.

“We are proud to present Nelson with the Heart and Hustle Award again,” MLBPAA chief executive officer Dan Foster said in a press release. “His work with the Boomstick23 Foundation using sports and education to make a difference in children’s lives embodies the spirit of this award.”

Few people in baseball question Cruz’s toughness and his willingness to play through injuries. This season he’s battled hamstring, calf and knee issues and never went on the disabled list.

“I’m thankful,” he said. “I guess people notice that you try to play hard every day and through injuries and you try to give a little more than what you have. “

He came into Tuesday’s game, hitting .292 with a .914 on-base plus slugging percentage, 17 doubles, 20 homers and 74 RBI in 89 games.

Cruz gives back off the field and was proud that the award mentioned his foundation and his work in the Dominican Republic.

“You try to do more every year and do more than you’ve been,” he said. “You also get more people willing to help you. There’s a lot of need in our world, especially where I’m come from. To be able to help, it’s a blessing. I think I get it from my dad. I saw him involved in the communities and tried to get stuff done to help people.”

There will be voting from fans, all MLB alumni and active players on the final overall winner from the 30 team winners.

Also

The Mariners had to make a roster move on Tuesday to make room for that night’s starting pitcher — Sam Gaviglio.

Outfielder Boog Powell was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma to clear space. Powell hadn’t had an at-bat coming out of the All-Star break. With the Mariners bullpen taxed in Monday’s win, they needed to keep right-hander Emilio Pagan on the roster in middle relief.

The Mariners willingness to option out Powell means that Mitch Haniger’s smashed right index finger won’t keep him out of action any longer. Haniger took regular batting practice on Monday and even played some catch to test the finger. Manager Scott Servais said “there’s a good chance” that Haniger will be back in the lineup by Wednesday.

The issue is throwing the ball. Haniger played catch before games trying to test out the finger and gripping the ball.

“He’s trying to figure out where he’s at,” Servais said. “He’s got a strong arm, but it’s not going to be at 100 percent. He has a hard time pulling down on the ball.”

*** Right-hander Shae Simmons was supposed to make a relief appearance on Monday night with Class AAA Tacoma in Albuquerque as part of his rehab stint. But according to sources, Simmons was scratched with soreness in his arm. Simmons went on the disabled list in spring training with a strained flexor bundle and has spent the season recovering and rehabbing in Arizona. There was some hope he might be able to join the Mariners bullpen by the upcoming homestand.