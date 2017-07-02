Cruz was selected as a reserve for the American League All-Star team

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Mariners will have just one representative in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz was informed by manager Scott Servais before Sunday’s game against the Angels that he had been selected for teh American League All-Star team. It’s the fifth time he’s been chosen as an All-Star.

“It never gets old,” he said. “It’s always exciting to be picked to be a part of that.”

Cruz was chosen as a reserve by his fellow baseball players. He lost out on the fan vote to start to Tampa’s Corey Dickerson. Cruz had been leading for much of the voting period, but fell behind in the last week when his power numbers lagged.

“Well, I guess the fans wanted him more than me,” Cruz said laughing. “That’s the way I see it. He’s got great numbers and I’m just happy to be a part of it. I have to thank the fans, the Mariners organization, who pulled for that. Thanks to everybody for the effort.”

Cruz was out of the lineup on Sunday because of a tender right knee. The injury occurred on a slide into second in his first at-bat of Saturday night’ loss to the Angels. He was removed from the game and is considered day-to-day. Will he be ready to play in Miami?

“I hope so,” he said.

Cruz is hitting .287 with an .872 on-base plus slugging percentage, 17 doubles, 14 homers and 59 RBIs. He’s second to Aaron Judge (62) in RBIs in the American League.

Admittedly, he’s been in a little bit of a slump at least when it comes home runs. Cruz has not homered in a game since June 4 against the Rays at Safeco Field. It’s a longball drought of 22 games. During those 22 games, he’s hitting .273 with a .698 OPS, seven doubles, 14 RBI, 10 walks and 19 strikeouts.

“He’s had a huge first half and I know he cooled off a little bit with the home run ball the last couple of weeks,” manager Scott Servais said. “But it’s having him in our lineup. We’ve seen when he’s not in there, we are a much different team. I think more than the numbers it’s being around him every day and what he means to our team. It’s his ability to lead by example, but also be vocal at times. Even though he’s not on the field, he’s into the game. He’s not just worried about his at-bats and his numbers. And the other players feel it. I appreciate that.”

Cruz was disappointed that he was the only Mariners chosen for the game. He felt Robinson Cano should’ve been selected as well.

“I thought for sure Robbie should go,” Cruz said. “He had great numbers.”

Cano came into Sunday’s game hitting .283 with an .835 OPS, 13 doubles, 16 homers and 57 RBI. He added to the total with a three-run homer in the eighth inning of Seattle’s 5-3 win. But he wasn’t upset about not being chosen.

“No, why would I be disappointed?” he said. “What can I do? I just will go and get ready for the second half. I’m not disappointed. Now if I was hitting .300, maybe.”

Despite hitting 40 plus homers each the past three seasons, Cruz won’t be participating in the annual home run derby. He’s only participated once and that was enough.

“I’ve been saying no for the last few years so they know not to ask,” he said.

It’s about fatigue and readiness for the second half of the season.

“I don’t want to have five days of being tired,” he said. “I feel it’s not fair for our fans, not fair for my teammates for me to feel tired for five days. I know the fans want to see homers. I know other players want to go. I went once and think it’s a great event for the fans and for players that haven’t been done it. Once you go once, you know what it is and you want to rest and prepare for the second half.”

Cruz didn’t like how it made his body and swing feel. At age 37, it’s even more important.

“Tour shoulders get tired and your swing is not the same because you aren’t swinging to get hits, you are swinging as hard as you can to hit homers, especially now with the time limit,” he said.