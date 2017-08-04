Cruz was scratched just before Friday's game in Kansas City with neck spasms.

KANSAS CITY — Nelson Cruz cringed when he tried to put his shirt on. The pain he was experiencing in his upper back and neck was making the simple task uncomfortable.

On Friday afternoon as he was stretching for his pregame workout, Cruz began to feel some discomfort in his upper back.

“It started to feel it and said, ‘Oh, what the hell,'” he said.

It continued to worsen, moving up into his neck and making it impossible to play against the Royals later that evening. He was scratched just before the game.

“It hurts to do any movement,” he said of his neck. “It hurts to even go up and down with it. Normally, it just hurts when I go side to side. It hurts even when I move my arms or anything.”

Two seasons ago in early August, Cruz dealt with similar neck issues that kept him out two games.

“I had a huge bump in my back,” he recalled. “Now I have a little bump there. It’s not as bad. But it’s in a different spot.”

Cruz hopes to play on Saturday.

“Hopefully I wake up tomorrow and it’s good,” he said.