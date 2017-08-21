Cruz has lobbied manager Scott Servais to start in right field. He even asked for the help of his teammates and an illusionist.

ATLANTA — As part of his plan to break up the monotony of the four-city, 12-game road trip, manager Scott Servais planned to have one fun pregame event in each of his team’s stops.

In Tampa, he had a reptile handler bring in some of his collection of creatures for the players to see. On Monday, he brought in an illusionist to perform a few tricks for the players in the leadup to batting practice.

But the illusionist, who was reportedly very impressive by all accounts, failed at his first request — make that night’s lineup vs. the Braves disappear and make a new one reappear with Nelson Cruz’s name penciled in it.

“That was the first question that was asked by our designated hitter,” manager Scott Servais said. “Unfortunately for him, the illusionist cannot change it.”

Cruz seemed disappointed.

“He didn’t have that trick,” he said.

This is the conundrum that Servais and the Mariners find themselves for this three-game series at the new SunTrust Park. Because they are playing in a National League stadium, there is no designated hitter spot available.

So do they play Cruz in the outfield for all three games and risk injury to their best overall hitter this season? Or do they take their most potent bat out of the lineup and hope he can contribute as a pinch hitter?

Since July 1, Cruz is hitting .312 with a 1.078 on-base plus slugging percentage, seven doubles, 17 homers and 48 RBIs. In 17 games in August, he’s hitting .409 with a 1.414 OPS, six doubles and 21 RBIs, 10 homers. He currently leads the AL in RBIs with 100. With numbers like that, no player would want to be out of the lineup.

“I feel good,” he said “I want to play and help the team. Every game is really important, but I also understand what’s going on.”

It wasn’t exactly easy for Servais to not write Cruz’s name in the lineup.

“We have to be smart here.” Servais said. “As much as we want to chase every win and we do need wins, but looking over the course of 37 games left to play, we need him. Hopefully he makes an impact in one of these games by getting a big hit when we put in him a good spot late in the game and he can contribute that way.”

On Sunday, Servais was steadfast in his decision that Cruz wouldn’t start a game in the three-game set. But on Monday he relented a little.

“We’ll start with that tonight and things may change as we go throughout the series,” he said. “But that’s the way we want to go tonight.”

Besides asking for the help of the illusionist, Cruz lobbied Servais to change his mind. He’s even requested the help of his teammates.

“I’ve been trying for two days,” he said of changing Servais’ mind. “And I’ve been telling the guys to go on strike — no one plays unless I’m in the lineup.”

In past years and even earlier this season, the Mariners would play Cruz in right field in at least two of the three games.

Unlike past years where he’d play 20-30 games in right field, Cruz has been relegated to a full-time designated hitter this season. He started four games in right field in earlier interleague series. In the second of two games in right field in Colorado, Cruz was forced to leave the game because of an issue in his calf that lingered for a few days.

“I told him I feel better than those times and that I’m really healthy now,” Cruz said. “But that’s his call.”

Servais’ call to sit Cruz isn’t an illusion.

“I just think it’s the smart thing to do,” he said. “We’ve got 37 games left. We probably aren’t going to go 37-0, though I would like to. But it’s the right thing to do. He’s probably as healthy as he’s been all season and we want to keep him that way.”

Also

*** Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder inflammation) was scheduled to throw another bullpen session Monday in Seattle. Iwakuma threw a bullpen session over a week ago and cut it short after not feeling right. He’s back on the mound again, hoping to make progress in a return. At this point, the Mariners have stopped realistically expecting a return. He’s been out since May 7 and has had multiple setbacks.

*** Right-hander Felix Hernandez (shoulder bursitis) and James Paxton (pectoral strain) have progressed enough to begin throwing. Hernandez will start playing catch Tuesday, and Paxton will follow on Wednesday. Both pitchers are in Seattle rehabbing. There is no timetable for a return until they throw off a mound.

*** Right-hander David Phelps (elbow impingement) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday or Friday.