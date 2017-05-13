Right-hander Jean Machi was designated for assignment to make room for Weber

TORONTO — The stopgaps, fill-ins and roster moves continue and don’t appear to be stopping any time soon. The Mariners made yet another roster move on Saturday to get their starting pitcher for that afternoon’s game on the active roster.

The club announced that right-hander Ryan Weber had been selected from Class AAA Tacoma and added to the Mariners’ roster. Weber will start on Saturday afternoon vs.the Blue Jays. To make room on the 40-man roster for Weber, right-hander Jean Machi was designated for assignment.

Weber, 26, has been solid for the Rainiers this season, posting a 2-0 record with 0.85 ERA in five starts and a relief appearance this season. In his most recent outing on May 8, he pitched seven shutout innings, allowing three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

The Mariners claimed Weber off waivers in November from the Braves and then outrighted him to their minor league system in December. Over the previous two seasons, he’s made seven starts and 14 relief appearances the big league level for Atlanta, posting a 1-4 record with a 5.15 ERA. With a sinking fastball in the low 90s, Weber isn’t overpowering. He relies on command and pitching to contact early in counts. In 31 2/3 innings with Tacoma, he’s only struck out 19 batters with four walks.

Machi, 35, made five relief appearances for Seattle after being called up on May 2. He was 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA, four strikeouts and four walks in five games. He pitched 2 1/3 innings in Friday’s loss. The Mariners have 10 days to release, trade or outright Machi to the minor leagues.