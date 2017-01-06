The Mariners bolstered the team speed and defense with the acquisition of outfield Jarrod Dyson

It wasn’t that long ago — two years to be exact — where the Mariners would consistently roll out one of the worst outfield defenses in all of baseball.

That will change this season.

With his second trade on Friday, general manager Jerry Dipoto acquired ultra-fast outfielder Jarrod Dyson from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed pitcher Nathan Karns. Earlier on Friday, Dipoto traded outfielder Seth Smith to the Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitcher Yovani Gallardo, opening an outfield spot on the 25-man roster and also an added arm to the starting pitching depth.

“Jarrod brings us a winning pedigree, along with elite level defense and base running,” Dipoto said. “He joins players like Leonys Martin and Jean Segura in creating a disruptive element on the bases to our offensive game, while also enhancing our ability to prevent runs on defense.”

Dyson, 32, hit .278 (83-for-299) with a career-high .340 on-base percentage last season, including 14 doubles, eight triples, a home run, 25 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 107 games with Kansas City last season. He has tallied at least 30 stolen bases in four of the last five seasons (2012-16). Since 2012, he’s stolen 156 bases – sixth most in baseball over that span, despite being a bench player much of his time with Kansas City.

He’s a career .260 hitter with a .325 on-base percentage and has played all three outfield spots. Dyson produced a 15.1 defensive WAR metric in the outfield last season

The Mariners moved on from Karns after one season of un-met potential. Acquired before last season, the 29-year-old right-hander was penciled into the rotation and promptly pitched his way out of it and into the bullpen before a back injury ended his season. He went 6-2 with a 5.15 ERA in 15 starts and seven relief appearances. He struggled with efficiency in games and against hitters, struggling to get through six innings and against hitters a third time through the lineup.