For one weekend this season (August 25-27), Major League Baseball is changing up its uniform policy, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

If you’re at Safeco Field in August, and you happen to see gold cleats, red arm bands and nicknames on the backs of jerseys, you’re eyes won’t be deceiving you.

For one weekend this season (Aug. 25-27), Major League Baseball is changing up its uniform policy, Yahoo! Sports reports.

In what is being called “Players Weekend,” MLB players will be allowed to customize their look by replacing the names on their uniforms with nicknames or anything of their choosing that’s deemed appropriate. Players also will be allowed to wear cleats, sleeves, bands of any color that does not interfere with the the game or the umpire’s ability to make a call, according to a memo obtained Thursday by Yahoo! Sports.

Here’s more from the report:

Players will have the option to wear a jersey with a nickname – though they are limited to just one, according to the memo, and “inappropriate or offensive” nicknames will be banned.

The items with minimal color restrictions include spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves and catcher’s masks. The colors, according to the memo, must avoid interfering with the game and an umpire’s ability to make a call. White gloves, wristbands and sleeves are prohibited.

Each jersey will feature a patch with space for a player to personalize it by “writing the name of an individual or organization that was instrumental to his development,” according to the memo.

The policy begs the question: What will the Mariners come up with, and which player will show the most creativity?

We’ll probably see “King” embroidered on Felix Hernandez’s back, and “Boomstick” on Nelson Cruz’s. But what else will we see? This could be a real chance to learn more about the players we watch every day.

Surely, nothing will beat the Mariners’ Turn Ahead the Clock night uniforms from 1998.