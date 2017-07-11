Commissioner Rob Manfred said multiple teams have submitted bids to host upcoming All-Star games. Sources have indicated the Mariners are among those teams.

MIAMI — Could the Major League Baseball All-Star game come back to Seattle?

It’s not an impossibility. Sources have said the Mariners have been working to put a possible bid together to host the mid-summer classic again at Safeco Field or whatever it will be named going forward. Seattle hosted the game in 2001 as a reward for the construction of the new stadium.

The 2018 game is slated for Nats Park in Washington D.C. while Cleveland’s Progressive Field was was awarded to the 2019 game.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said at the annual All-Star luncheon with the Baseball Writers Association of America that he plans to announce the sites for 2020, 2021, 2022 all at once, but wasn’t sure the timing of that.

“We have a group of clubs that are interested,” Manfred said. “We’ve moved it to a much more competitive evaluation of those various bids, taking into account to things like the city’s involvement, if they built a new stadium for the club, if they’ve done particular things that are helpful to the club, the availability of key venues and conventions centers and what not. I will probably do three at once. But there are way more than three clubs in that mix.”

It seems likely that the Braves and their brand new stadium SunTrust Park will be among the three. The Dodgers, which haven’t hosted an All-Star game since 1980, and have made a bid. The Cubs, with the improvements to Wrigley Field, are also vying for an All-Star game. With five of the last seven All-Star games having been played in National League parks, there is a belief that a push for American League teams to be awarded All-Star games could also factor into the decision. Seven AL teams have hosted the game since the Mariners hosted in 2001.

The Mariners and Seattle fit the qualifications necessary for the All-Star game. The addition of the light rail would ease traffic congestion. This year’s game in Miami has been inundated with traffic issues around the stadium in the section known as Little Havana and also in the downtown area where the FanFest activities and other All-Star activities were being held.

The bigger issue facing Seattle is the changing landscape of the city and growing economy. While local businesses would love the influx of people and commerce for All-Star week and it would be a showcase for Seattle, the city is flourishing already and seeing continued tourism growth in the summer. Does it really need the All-Star game to promote the city or provide an influx of dollars?