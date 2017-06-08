The Mariners rookie drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning for the game’s only run.

Mitch Haniger, in Tacoma on a rehab assignment, drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning for the only run in a 1-0 win over the Reno Aces on Thursday night.

Haniger fell behind 0-2 and took the fourth ball on the 11th pitch. He was 2 for 4 with a double.

Chase De Jong was Tacoma’s starter. He threw six shutout innings, giving up just three hits. He struck out seven and walked three.

Tacoma had 11 hits in the series ender. Las Vegas visits Cheney Stadium on Friday.