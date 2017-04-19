Rookie Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits and four RBI, and the Mariners beat the Marlins 10-5 on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games.

Seattle has stabilized after a shaky first 10 days, receiving a punch of offense on a day Felix Hernandez (2-1) did not have his best stuff.

Haniger led the charge. A night after breaking up a potential no-hitter with a ninth-inning double, Haniger scored in the first inning, had a two-run single in the second and clanged a two-run double off the wall in deep center field in the fourth. Kyle Seager also drove in four runs and was on base four times as the Mariners went 6-3 on their only homestand of April.

Miami starter Edinson Volquez (0-2) barely made it through three innings, giving up four runs and five hits. He walked four for the second straight start.

Haniger was considered the extra piece of Seattle’s biggest offseason move when it acquired Jean Segura in a trade with Arizona. But with Segura sidelined by a hamstring strain, Haniger has starred. He is hitting .323 and reached base five times Wednesday.

Hernandez was far from his best, giving four hits — all singles — on the first six pitches of the game. He allowed two runs and five hits in the first inning and surrendered long solo home runs later in the game to Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich. Stanton’s homer was his fourth this season, a 445-foot shot to deep left-center field.

Despite giving up four runs and 12 hits, Hernandez kept his pitch count down and was able to work into the seventh inning. Hernandez struck out five and issued his first walk of the season to Stanton in the fifth, ending a streak of 221/3 innings to open the season.