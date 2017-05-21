Mike Zunino hit a pair of two-run homers, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to an 8-7 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon in a Pacific Coast League game.
Zunino’s second homer of the game broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the seventh inning. Since being demoted from the Mariners to Tacoma, Zunino is batting .293 in 39 at-bats with five home runs.
Ryne Harper made the lead stand up, pitching two-thirds of an inning for his third save of the season.
Danny Muno and Dario Pizzano each had three hits for the Rainiers (27-15), who had 14 hits as a team. Muno had a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Tacoma starter Nathan Bannister allowed six runs in four innings, but the Rainers offense bailed him out.
Nick Hagadone (2-1) got the win after retiring the only batter he faced, in the sixth inning.
