Mike Zunino homered in his second consecutive game since being demoted to Tacoma.

TACOMA — Mike Zunino homered in his second consecutive game since being demoted to Tacoma, helping lead the Rainiers to an 8-2 victory in a game that was called in the top of the sixth inning Thursday because of rain at Cheney Stadium.

Seth Mejias-Brean and Steve Baron also hit home runs for the Rainiers.