Mike Zunino homered in his second consecutive game since being demoted to Tacoma.
TACOMA — Mike Zunino homered in his second consecutive game since being demoted to Tacoma, helping lead the Rainiers to an 8-2 victory in a game that was called in the top of the sixth inning Thursday because of rain at Cheney Stadium.
Seth Mejias-Brean and Steve Baron also hit home runs for the Rainiers.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.